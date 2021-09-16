IRS unemployment tax refund update: Less than a week left in summer. Where’s my check?

With less than a week to go before the official end of summer, many patient Americans are still wondering if they’ll ever receive one of those coveted unemployment-related tax refunds that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) first announced six months ago.

The refunds are the result of changes to the tax law authorized by the American Rescue Plan, which excluded up to $10,200 in taxable income from 2020 unemployment compensation. The changes meant that millions of taxpayers overpaid taxes on that compensation and were due refunds, which the IRS said it would send out after corrections were made to people’s tax returns.

But that process was only supposed to continue through the “end of summer,” and the IRS has not posted an update about the unemployment-related refunds since the end of July. At that time, the IRS said it had sent out about 8.7 million payments, with the average check size being $1,686. However, it did not say how many more checks it expected to distribute.

Reached for comment, an IRS spokesperson had no new information about when the next round of checks would go out and said an updated news release on the topic was not currently in the works. In other words, it doesn’t look like we’ll get an answer anytime soon.