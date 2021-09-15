I’m a seasoned engineer struggling to get a remote gig. What am I doing wrong?

advertisement advertisement advertisement

Editor’s Note: Each week Maynard Webb, former CEO of LiveOps and the former COO of eBay, will offer candid, practical, and sometimes surprising advice to entrepreneurs and founders. To submit a question, write to Webb at dearfounder@fastcompany.com.

advertisement

advertisement

Q. I’m an experienced engineering leader but I live in an area that doesn’t have a lot of high-tech companies, so I’ve been forced to work for companies that have jobs here. Given COVID-19 and the acceptance of remote work, I’m inspired to work for great tech companies that might not be in my geography. I’ve been in touch with several that had open positions, but I’ve been uninspired by the silence that I’ve received. Sometimes my résumé wasn’t even acknowledged, and if I did have a conversation the follow up was spotty at best. I have not received any explanation about why I didn’t get the job or any advice on what I can improve. What am I doing wrong and how can I get better? –Engineer trying to make a move Dear Engineer,

advertisement

advertisement

I commend you on your job search and trying to find better opportunities for work as well as trying to improve yourself. I’m sorry that you are facing this kind of treatment. I think it’s ridiculous for companies to treat people this way. Talent is the most important asset any company has—it should invest more in improving the recruiting process. I wouldn’t leap to any conclusions (there’s not enough information to draw from) except to realize how many people are interested in these jobs. Don’t let any of this shake your confidence or resolve. In other words, keep trying and don’t take the radio silence personally. As an experienced technology leader, you are one of luckiest people on the planet when it comes to searching for a job. I believe this will end well—with placement in a great company—but we first must figure out all the puzzle pieces.

advertisement

Is it possible there is something wrong with your résumé? Run spell check and make sure there are no errors. Read it carefully to see if any words were misused. These are things that spell check may not find. I can’t tell you how many résumés we see that have “there” instead of “their” or “hear” instead of “here.” These small errors can cost you a job. With résumés, less is more as hiring managers are scanning for key words. Make sure your key words are in there. Take out anything superfluous. Résumés are supposed to inform the reader about who you are and show your secret sauce, but this must be done succinctly and crispy. Think of a résumé as a way to inspire someone to want to have a discussion—it’s not a vehicle to share your life story. You want them leaning in when they read your résumé. After all, these people may be reading hundreds of résumés and they have no option other than to quickly determine if the candidate is worthy of an interview. Connections always help. Can you have someone make introductions for you? Résumés sent cold may not make it to the top of the pile. You have a much better chance if someone recommends you. Many companies have employee referral programs; this is a good way to get noticed. A recommendation from an employee, board member, or other respected party will be helpful.

advertisement