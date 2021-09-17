Encouraging trust throughout your team

advertisement advertisement advertisement

Trust is the foundation of any successful relationship. Personal, romantic, or professional—if you don’t have trust, you may as well not bother.

I’ve been building successful teams for more than 15 years across multiple industries, and the same rule applies. No matter what business you’re in, you’ve got to have trust on day one. Without trust, you’ll struggle to recruit and retain talent, and your business will likely suffer. And no one wants that. Here are five key practices you can implement to boost the level of trust on your team. The best part? You can start today. GO FIRST If you want to develop a team whose members trust one another, you first need to trust your team. As a leader, you may naturally feel inclined to keep things all business, all the time. I’d challenge you to try a different approach.

Summon up the courage to be vulnerable with your team members. If you’re nervous about a project because it’s important to you, let them know. If you’re distracted because you’re worried about an ailing family member, open up. If an opportunity presents itself for you to share about a recent failure, by all means, tell that story. (Just be sure to also tell them what you learned from the experience and how you bounced back from it.) Vulnerability in the workplace can initially feel awkward, but it can result in more open, honest dialogue. I’ve found that when I let my guard down and share, my team and I understand each other better. The more we understand one another, the more we’ve come to trust each other. RESPOND IN KIND Of course, vulnerability runs both ways. You can’t expect your team to cut you slack because your mom just started chemo if you won’t give an employee time off to care for their sick kindergartener. Establishing trust in the workplace requires seeing your team members as full human beings, not productivity units.

Leaders can gain trust by truly caring about the success of their team members and enhancing their lives. If a junior employee has their eye on a more senior position, help them craft a plan to get there. That may require further professional development, so be ready to facilitate the coursework, role shadowing, and other preparatory steps it would entail. As you roam the office or scan the company Slack channel, you may notice someone who’s just having a bad day. Reach out with an offer to buy them a latte or suggest they knock off an hour early. The more your team sees you leading the way and enhancing the lives around you, they’ll tend to pay it forward. INSTILL THE SATISFACTION OF STEPPING UP Trust is earned and not just thrown around. That’s on both sides. As you work to gain trust with your team members by promoting their success and caring about them as people, give them the chance to earn your trust in return.

When I mentor young professionals, I always tell them to be somebody their boss—and their colleagues—can count on. They’ll know they’ve succeeded when they become the first person everybody wants on their team because they consistently meet deadlines and get things done. Let’s face it: Work can be a lot of…work. When a member of the team fails to deliver or passes the buck, that’s a late night or a missed soccer game for someone else. But when teammates consistently step up—and have confidence their peers will, too—team trust solidifies. BE THOUGHTFUL ABOUT IMPORTANT EVENTS Recently, a friend was telling me they set up birthday notifications with their Samsung Calendar. Some people get annoyed by birthdays on the calendar because of the unwanted excess of notifications of everyone on the team. What they don’t know is that you can customize a calendar with specific notifications for certain people.

Start off by scheduling important events—that notify you ahead of time—for your direct team, so you can put something thoughtful together. Part of earning trust with a team is caring about their life and not just work. Other calendars will have similar functionality to Samsung, so just look for a guide on how to set it up with your specific calendar. BUILD A PROCESS FOR ACCOUNTABILITY, AND THEN BACK AWAY On my team, we’ve focused on creating an organized structure where goals and tasks are easily tracked and accountability is natural. A robust project management system is ideal for this, as project steps and deadlines can be automated and are readily visible to all—but even a spreadsheet can work. The point is that by developing an effective way to monitor our goals, we can prioritize results, not optics. If the work gets done, I don’t need to see you at your desk at 8 a.m. I trust you, and what’s more, the structure enables me to trust you. More organizations are focusing on direct communication with their culture, like Hennessey Digital did with transparent messaging around hybrid work environments. If you want to have accountability, the messaging has to be crystal clear, similar to their example.

When you combine an atmosphere of trust with organized tracking of goals, the result is positive on both sides. Employers get the results they need, while employees get a more flexible work environment. By trusting your team, you empower them to make decisions that propel your business forward. If you begin from a foundation of trust, you can build any kind of business you want.

