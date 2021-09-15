The ‘Great Resignation’ is working in favor of small businesses in these industries

With a worker shortage continuing alongside the seemingly endless pandemic, you might think small businesses are struggling. For the most part, they are, says a new QuickBooks report on small businesses. The newly released analysis points to how small businesses are grappling with pandemic recoveries, including responding to a shortage of materials and workers .

A preliminary study from the Federal Reserve shows about 200,000 small businesses closed permanently during the first year of the pandemic. Many workers (mainly middle-income earners), on the other hand, have left their jobs entirely or are seriously considering it.

However, a few categories of small business increased their headcount this summer, when measuring their new hires between July and August 2021. These industries experienced the largest growth over last two months:

Information (such as software development): +3% Education: +2% Professional, scientific, and technical services (such as lawyers, accountants, engineers, and architects): +2%

And from shortly before the pandemic until now (August 2019 to August 2021), these are the industries that grew the most overall: