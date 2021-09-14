advertisement
Re-Commerce 101: The future of retail shopping 

You’ve heard of e-commerce, but are you familiar with RE-commerce? This video explains how the latest shopping trends are reshaping the future of retail. 

By FastCo Works
Today’s consumers have no shortage of ways to shop ’til they drop given innovation in the retail industry. In this clip from Fast Company’s webinar “A Sustainable Future: How innovation and collaboration are driving the future of commerce,” Douglas Sabo, Chief Sustainability Officer at Visa, explains how the emergence of re-commerce business models expands on traditional shopping.

FastCo Works is Fast Company's branded content studio. Advertisers commission us to consult on projects, as well as to create content and video on their behalf.

