advertisement
advertisement

How to watch today’s iPhone 13 Apple Event

Apple’s “California Streaming” event is expected to introduce the new iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch.

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The most anticipated tech launch of the year happens later today. That’s Apple’s annual iPhone unveiling. Apple has named the event “California Streaming” this time around, which is perhaps a nod to the fact that this iPhone launch will be a pre-recorded stream just like last year’s (before the pandemic Apple held iPhone launch events as live streams).

advertisement

We’ve rounded up what Apple is expected to unveil today here, but the highlights are the iPhone 13 series, the Apple Watch Series 7, and AirPods 3. However, it’s always possible there will be some surprises. But we won’t know until the event kicks off at 10 a.m. PT today, Tuesday, September 14.

As for how to watch the event, there are several ways:

We’ve also embedded the YouTube stream of the event below, so you can always come back here to watch the iPhone 13 unveiling, too.

advertisement

About the author

Michael Grothaus is a novelist, journalist, and former screenwriter. His debut novel EPIPHANY JONES is out now from Orenda Books. You can read more about him at MichaelGrothaus.com

More

Video

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life