How to watch today’s iPhone 13 Apple Event

The most anticipated tech launch of the year happens later today. That’s Apple’s annual iPhone unveiling. Apple has named the event “California Streaming” this time around, which is perhaps a nod to the fact that this iPhone launch will be a pre-recorded stream just like last year’s (before the pandemic Apple held iPhone launch events as live streams).

We’ve rounded up what Apple is expected to unveil today here, but the highlights are the iPhone 13 series, the Apple Watch Series 7, and AirPods 3. However, it’s always possible there will be some surprises. But we won’t know until the event kicks off at 10 a.m. PT today, Tuesday, September 14.

As for how to watch the event, there are several ways:

In the TV app on your iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, or Mac.

On Apple.com here.

Or on Apple’s official YouTube channel here.

We’ve also embedded the YouTube stream of the event below, so you can always come back here to watch the iPhone 13 unveiling, too.