Chef Kwame Onwuachi calls ‘The Professional Chef’ his bible

1. India: The Cookbook, Pushpesh Pant This book opened my eyes to the depths of Indian cuisine. It also changed the way I build flavors.

2. Kitcho: Japan’s Ultimate Dining Experience, Kunio Tokuoka

Cooking with hyper-seasonal ingredients and traditional methods, kaiseki cuisine has inspired the way we eat hundreds of years later.

3. Thailand: The Cookbook, Jean-Pierre Gabriel

This book shows how diverse the cooking is in Thailand: so many different flavor combinations and obscure herbs that are original.

4. Cooking With Patrick Clark, Charlie Trotter

Patrick Clark is an inspiration who will be immortalized in the rafters of the culinary world.