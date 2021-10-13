Singer and MADTASTY founder Ryan Tedder plays Vampire Weekend at a party

“Moving On,” Roosevelt I discovered Roosevelt on a “French funk-disco” playlist a couple years ago on Spotify. Ever since, he’s been one of my must-plays at any cookout or party.

“A-Punk,” Vampire Weekend

Vampire Weekend is my favorite band, and 99% of their songs make me feel like it’s a party. “A-Punk” is one of the best.

“Bonnie and Clyde,” Serge Gainsbourg and Brigitte Bardot

Nothing is cooler than this song. You could be cooking on an apartment balcony in Queens or the deck of a mega yacht, and it fits.

“I Can’t Be Satisfied,” Muddy Waters

Muddy Waters might be my most-played solo artist of all time. This is the Delta blues, but it somehow puts me in the best mood.