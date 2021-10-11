advertisement
  • 7:00 am

Milk Bar’s Christina Tosi relies on Emergency Compliment when she needs a boost

Chef Christina Tosi shares her media diet.

[Illustration: Paddy Mills]
By Yasmin Gagne1 minute Read
Podcast

Smartless
I like the silence these days. I like to listen to my thoughts. On road trips, though, we usually catch up on SmartLess.

Newsletter

The Week
Every morning [I read] The Week, and The Week’s joyful weekly Good News newsletter, every Thursday.

Website

Emergencycompliment.com and makeeverythingok.com
It depends on my mood . . . I go to these if I’m feeling goofy or if I need a boost.

Instagram

@5.min.crafts
Because I believe in the mountain-moving power of letting your imagination and creativity run free for five minutes.

