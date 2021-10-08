advertisement
The cooking gadgets and ingredients Fast Company editors love

Created by the daughters of Vietnamese refugees, the Asian sauce brand Omsom ($12 for a three-pack; omsom.com) collaborates with chefs such as Mission Chinese Food’s Danny Bowien to bring authentic flavors into any kitchen.

[Photo: Yudi Ela; prop stylist: Audrey Taylor]
By Yasmin Gagne1 minute Read
Garden Fresh: A countertop greenhouse for growing fresh herbs inside

Modern Sprout’s compact, brass-plated Smart Growhouse ($199; store.modsprout.com) lets you cultivate herbs right on your kitchen counter, with the help of its full-spectrum LED grow lights and Bluetooth-connected app. The company’s stylish, ergonomic pruning shears ($17.99) make tending to your in-home garden a snip.

[Photo: Yudi Ela; prop stylist: Audrey Taylor]

Flavor Blast

Created by the daughters of Vietnamese refugees, the Asian sauce brand Omsom ($12 for a three-pack; omsom.com) collaborates with chefs such as Mission Chinese Food’s Danny Bowien to bring authentic flavors into any kitchen. Spice things up even more with an optical illusion 3D cutting board, handmade by Lady and the Carpenter. ($195; ladyandthecarpenter.com)

[Photo: Yudi Ela; prop stylist: Audrey Taylor]

Spice of Life

One Stripe Chai’s masala chai and turmeric latte blends (from $16; onestripechai.com) include freshly ground spices sourced from an organic farm in India. Serve them up in Corkcicle’s prismatic mug glass ($44.95 for two; corkcicle.com), which is made from double-walled borosilicate glass for extra insulation.

[Photo: Yudi Ela; prop stylist: Audrey Taylor]

Into the Frying Pan

Harvested from heirloom olives grown on a family farm in California, Brightland’s olive oils ($40; brightland.co) come in a variety of flavors—with names like Arise, Ardor, and Alive—to go with different ingredients. The pans in Smithey’s three-piece Forged Farmhouse Set ($799; smithey.com) are constructed from carbon steel, making them a lighter alternative to cast-iron pans.

