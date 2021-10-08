The cooking gadgets and ingredients Fast Company editors love

Modern Sprout’s compact, brass-plated Smart Growhouse ($199; store.modsprout.com) lets you cultivate herbs right on your kitchen counter, with the help of its full-spectrum LED grow lights and Bluetooth-connected app. The company’s stylish, ergonomic pruning shears ($17.99) make tending to your in-home garden a snip.

Flavor Blast

Created by the daughters of Vietnamese refugees, the Asian sauce brand Omsom ($12 for a three-pack; omsom.com) collaborates with chefs to bring authentic flavors into any kitchen. Spice things up even more with an optical illusion 3D cutting board, handmade by Lady and the Carpenter. ($195; ladyandthecarpenter.com)

Spice of Life

One Stripe Chai’s masala chai and turmeric latte blends (from $16; onestripechai.com) include freshly ground spices sourced from an organic farm in India. Serve them up in Corkcicle’s prismatic mug glass ($44.95 for two; corkcicle.com), which is made from double-walled borosilicate glass for extra insulation.

Into the Frying Pan

Harvested from heirloom olives grown on a family farm in California, Brightland’s olive oils ($40; brightland.co) come in a variety of flavors—with names like Arise, Ardor, and Alive—to go with different ingredients. The pans in Smithey’s three-piece Forged Farmhouse Set ($799; smithey.com) are constructed from carbon steel, making them a lighter alternative to cast-iron pans.