Met Gala 2021: How and where to watch the live-stream for free

The Met Gala, that star-studded charity event that revolves around a central exhibition in the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, is happening again this year. It’s a fashion-forward feat in any year, but given the fact that the pandemic put the kibosh on the 2020 event, it signals a return to normalcy akin to the opening of schools , Broadway, and other in-person vestiges of pre-COVID days.

This year’s theme (like the exhibit) is In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, and will serve as a fundraiser for the museum. It will be cohosted by Billie Eilish, Timothée Chalamet, Amanda Gorman, and Naomi Osaka. Anna Wintour, Conde Nast’s worldwide chief content officer and global editorial director of Vogue, designer Tom Ford, and Instagram head Adam Mosseri are the gala’s honorary chairs.

If you’re curious about the red carpet looks (and there’s bound to be a parade of showstoppers, even though Vogue says fashion’s big night out will be “a slightly smaller celebration”), there are several ways to stream it for free.

Vogue.com will air the red carpet and exclusive coverage throughout the night, beginning at 5;30 p.m. ET. Commentary will be proffered by actor, writer, and director Ilana Glazer along with actor and recording artist Keke Palmer.