You can’t trust images on dating apps and social media. This startup has a solution

Are the photos of the property you’re browsing on Airbnb real or fake? What about the glam shots of a potential suitor on a dating app? Or the images of secondhand goods you’re perusing on eBay?

Right now, it’s hard to know if you’re being catfished or misled, since there are few mechanisms to verify images that you’re looking at online. That’s why the content provenance startup Truepic is launching a software development kit (SDK) that will enable any app with an internal camera to authenticate a photo’s metadata, including a time stamp and geolocation, as the image is being captured. The SDK is part of the company’s plan to scale up its technology, which creates an indelible record on the blockchain for each image taken through a Truepic-enabled camera.

Powering the launch is a $26 million series B raise that brings together some of the heaviest hitters in the burgeoning world of digital content provenance. The aim is to combat the spread of fake media by embedding images and video with metadata.

The round was led by Microsoft’s venture fund M12 with a strategic investment from Adobe. Both companies, along with Truepic, are leaders of a cross-industry initiative called the Coalition for Content Authenticity and Provenance (C2PA), which has created technical standards for authenticated metadata that can be recognized across the web ecosystem. Sony Innovation Fund by IGV, Hearst Ventures, and individuals from Stone Point Capital also participated in the raise.