Why fans are furious over the ‘Dune’ movie’s hypocritical NFTs

Late last week, sci-fi fans who have been chomping at the bit to see the upcoming tentpole movie Dune were outraged. As part of its marketing blitz, Legendary Pictures, which is partnering with Warner Bros. on the film, announced that it will be releasing a collection of Dune NFT sculptures and digital paintings. Fans saw the move as hypocritical, given the environmental emphasis of Frank Herbert’s original 1965 novel, and the sizable emission of greenhouse gases that results from producing NFTs, or nonfungible tokens.

The move—and the subsequent outrage it spawned—underscores how trend-jumping can sometimes go very publicly awry. It’s a lesson Hollywood needs to pay attention to as it dives headfirst into the NFT craze, seeing virtually every movie release as an opportunity to create digitally owned crypto collectibles. Digital files that are stored on a blockchain network, NFTs offer a unique digital certificate of authenticity that makes them impossible to fake. This exclusivity has driven demand for them in the worlds of art, sports, and entertainment. The problem lies with Legendary’s decision to release the NFTs on MakersPlace, which sells NFTs minted on the Etherum blockchain. The latter is viewed as one of the crypto space’s worst offenders when it comes to environmental damage. Like Bitcoin, Ethereum is built on a system called “proof of work,” where people have to solve complex puzzles in order to add new “blocks” of verified transactions to the blockchain. This creates a more secure system, seeing there is no bank overseeing the transactions. But it also requires huge amounts of computer power. According to The Verge, Ethereum “uses about as much electricity as the entire country of Libya.” (Other estimates prefer comparisons to the Czech Republic, Denmark, and Oman.) Backlash against Ethereum’s energy usage has caused at least one digital platform, ArtStation, to cancel its NFT partnership with the blockchain.

The revolt among Dune fans is particularly passionate given the irony that Dune itself delves deeply into themes of environmentalism to the point that it’s considered a climate fiction pioneer. In Herbert’s novel, where denizens of the planet Arrakis must contend with a harsh desert landscape defined by giant sand storms, an ecologist named Kynes sets out to transform Arrakis into a lush, garden paradise. However, there is a cost to that transformation, leading to questions of human control over nature.

No such consideration, apparently, was behind the decision to issue Dune NFTs. Soon after Legendary made its announcement, Twitter heated up as sci-fi scribes and fans expressed their displeasure. “Bold marketing choice lol,” wrote Daniel Orrett, creator of the sci-fi web series The Sojourn. “This is kind of like watching An Inconvenient Truth while [sitting] in a jacuzzi full of crude oil.”