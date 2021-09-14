Your office air is making you stupider

It’s a sickening irony: Our indoor air is often even more polluted than the air outdoors . That’s because our buildings are often filled with the same smog that’s outside, but indoor air also stews with the CO2 we exhale. This is especially true inside our offices, which are loaded with coworkers.

But this bad news gets worse: A major new study out of Harvard University demonstrates that office air doesn’t just make us unhealthy. This polluted air also makes us stupider, slowing us down on cognitive tests and making it easier to get distracted. The more polluted the office air, the worse people performed on tests. And crucially, researchers found these results in dozens of typical commercial buildings in six countries across the globe, including the U.S., the U.K., and China.

“This wasn’t a study of bad buildings. We didn’t go out and find the worst buildings in the world and find a result that the really bad buildings are bad for your health,” says Joseph Allen, associate professor at Harvard’s School of Public Health and the author of Healthy Buildings: How Indoor Spaces Drive Performance and Productivity. “These are what would be deemed good buildings by just about anybody under the existing framework of how we think about our buildings.” (The researchers did a separate, “exhaustive” study with each building manager to validate their site for inclusion.)

To conduct the study, the research team recruited hundreds of workers from 42 offices around the world. Their average age was 33 years old, which is particularly relevant because air research is generally conducted on the most vulnerable groups: the very young or very old. Each worker was sent an air sensor. Placed on their actual desk, it measured the CO2 and fine particulate matter (the tiny debris floating in the air from wildfires and car exhaust) that they were breathing at any moment. Then, through a smartphone app, these workers were asked to take a cognitive test several times over the course of the year. (These tests are standardized by the research community, with timed challenges like matching a color to a color’s word, in which split second delays can identify a slower brain.) This setup allowed unprecedented data fidelity: Researchers were literally able to see the levels of pollution around the office workers at the very moment those workers were taking the test.