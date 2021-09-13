Delta variant vaccinated vs. unvaccinated: This new CDC chart shows how well COVID-19 vaccines work

If you are still unclear on how well vaccinations work against COVID-19 since delta became the predominant variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has put out a new series of data and charts showing just how well the vaccines work against preventing infection, hospitalization, and deaths.

To compile the charts, the CDC looked at data from 13 U.S. jurisdictions between the dates of April 4 and July 17, 2021. Researchers tabulated the number of infections, hospitalizations, and deaths among the not fully vaccinated and the vaccinated—and the results are compelling indeed. The CDC’s data shows that not fully vaccinated people are over 10 times more likely to be hospitalized from COVID-19 and over 10 times more likely to die from it. Not fully vaccinated people are also five times more likely to catch COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

In the timeframe and jurisdictions the data covered, 569,142 not fully vaccinated people caught COVID-19 versus only 46,312 who were fully vaccinated. Of those, 34,972 not fully vaccinated people required hospitalization, while only 2,976 fully vaccinated people did. And regrettably, 6,132 not fully vaccinated people ended up dying of COVID-19, while only 616 fully vaccinated people died from the disease.

The takeaway from the CDC’s data seems clear: Fully vaccinated individuals have a much greater chance of not being impacted by the disease, whether that impact is via infection, hospitalization, or death.