advertisement
advertisement
  • 7:00 am

How COVID-19 changed the way we look for love online

The coronavirus changed online dating. Here’s how.

How COVID-19 changed the way we look for love online
[Illustration: Vasya Kolotusha]
By Yasmin Gagne1 minute Read
Watch the Fast Company Innovation Festival Live now.
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

As COVID-19 wiped out the possibility of meeting a partner in real life, people searched online instead. To keep users swiping during lockdown—even without the possibility of going on a date—relationship apps got creative. Bumble added video calling to its interface. Tinder offered all of its users the option of talking to people around the world. And, amid rising political and social tensions, some services added features to let users showcase their personal politics.

advertisement
Sources: The online dating survey was conducted within the U.S. by the Harris Poll on behalf of Fast Company between July 16 and July 19, 2021, among 1,012 U.S. adults ages 18 and older; Hinge; OkCupid’s “Dating Data Center”; and Tinder’s “The Future of Dating Is Fluid” report.
advertisement

Video

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life