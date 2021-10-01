How the biggest players in the SPAC frenzy got schooled

The frenzy around special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs)—corporate shells that raise money to acquire a private business, help it go public, and avoid the regulatory requirements of a traditional IPO—may have peaked in January, when nearly $26 billion poured in. With the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Department of Justice (DOJ) scrutinizing them, SPAC creation slowed, but there are reportedly about 400 in vitro. Will SPACs continue to be the route for speculative electric car, space, and synthetic biology ventures? These people’s actions will help decide that.

Bill Ackman

After amassing a $4 billion SPAC in 2020, the legendary investor declared his intention to use it to buy 10% of Universal Music Group last June. The SEC expressed concerns over whether this deal qualified as a SPAC at all. Ackman abandoned the SPAC route and invested via his hedge fund instead.

Michael Klein

The former Citi banker’s Churchill Capital—named for his idol, Winston—has the distinction of executing 2020’s biggest SPAC, an $11 billion deal to take healthcare services firm MultiPlan public. But short-seller Muddy Waters Capital blitzed Klein by arguing that MultiPlan was overvalued and Klein—who earns roughly 20% of a deal’s total, the standard for SPAC sponsors—overpaid.

Chamath Palihapitiya

The self-styled Silicon Valley populist billionaire initiated SPAC fever in 2017, eventually bringing Virgin Galactic public. But investors frowned when he sold his stake in March, and short-seller Hindenburg Research claimed his third SPAC, Clover Health, misled the investors when it failed to disclose a DOJ inquiry.