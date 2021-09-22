Death threats, misinformation, and racism in Silicon Valley: Meet the designer shaping the future of Twitter

advertisement advertisement advertisement

Dantley Davis was sitting in his car in San Jose when the police officer approached, hand on gun. It wasn’t Davis’s first baseless run-in with the police, nor would it be his last.

There was a robbery in the neighborhood and Davis—whose father was Black and mother is Korean—fit the description of the thief, the officer said. While the officer didn’t know Davis, he was almost certainly familiar with Davis’s work. At the time, Davis was a rising design star in Silicon Valley, responsible for some of the most engaged-with interfaces in the world. He had built the shopping cart for PayPal, which lets you seamlessly check out from third-party retailers. He had designed much of Netflix’s modern TV interface, which remains in use today. Davis is why you can have separate accounts for your children, and why shows autoplay as you browse (for which, yes, he’s sorry). Keeping his hands visible on the steering wheel, Davis explained to the officer that he lived in the neighborhood. When that didn’t work, Davis turned the tables, noting that his supposed “getaway car”—a Nissan Leaf—provided a mere 40-mile range. “[The officer’s] face turned completely red,” Davis recalls with a laugh, “and they let me go.”

Though Davis can joke about the 2016 encounter now, he’s never really escaped it. Despite having worked on some of the most significant products in the Valley, he’s been repeatedly treated as an outsider—handed the wheel, but asked for his proof of ownership. His work creating interfaces with broad reach has landed him key roles at some of tech’s biggest companies. But with Black employees constituting only 3% of the workforce in design and 7% in tech, he has also found himself stymied when he’s pushed for more systemic change. This outsider, however, is now shaping the future of one of the most influential companies on the planet. After joining Twitter in 2019, Davis became the company’s first chief design officer (as well as the first Black and first Korean American executive to report to the CEO since Twitter went public). His mandate: fix the toxicity on the platform and snap the company out of a decade-long product development slump, in part by shaking up its placid corporate culture. While Twitter has been a driving force behind the most prominent social movements of the past decade, including #MeToo and Black Lives Matter, it’s also been the crucible for some of the worst online behaviors. It has enabled targeted harassment since the earliest days of the service. It has spread hate speech and misinformation, including anti-vax propaganda and former President Donald Trump’s reality-distorting lies.

A 2017 Amnesty International study found that an abusive tweet gets sent to female journalists and politicians every 30 seconds. Examining a decade of tweets, a 2018 study by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology found that false information spread six times faster than true information on the platform, and was 70% more likely to be retweeted. In retrospect, it’s not surprising that this kind of activity has flourished for so long. Twitter’s development culture has traditionally prioritized efficiency-obsessed product managers over experience-focused designers. (Case in point: One of Twitter’s best design features—pull to refresh, which allows users to update the feed—wasn’t even created in-house; it arrived via Twitter’s acquisition of the Tweetie app in 2010.) At most successful companies, designers solve problems. At Twitter, they mostly did what they were assigned. Davis, however, has supercharged Twitter’s product-release schedule. In the two years since his arrival, the service has launched a striking number of features that begin to address some of its most insidious problems. He lobbied to get misinformation labels live on the feed in May 2020 (which were famously used to flag Trump’s claims of election fraud). His group has helped deactivate racist algorithms that prioritized white faces when auto-cropping photos. (Twitter now lets users post a photo in its original aspect ratio.) And he’s set up a team of 15 people to develop concepts to eliminate problems like targeted harassment. He’s also been rolling out products, including the audio-chat feature Spaces and a Tip Jar for creators, which prioritize nuanced and positive interactions on the site.

“Dantley joining this company is one of the most important inflection points I believe we’ve had,” says Kayvon Beykpour, who, as head of consumer product, works with Davis to set the development direction of Twitter. That inflection point hasn’t been easy for Twitter. Hired to shake up a corporate culture that sometimes rewarded longevity over performance, Davis is a polarizing figure within his more than 200-person design and research department. On the one hand, he’s baking diverse perspectives into his growing design leadership team, which at press time numbered nine employees, more than half of whom are women and people of color. Throughout his department, he’s made a point of hiring people whose perspectives have often been ignored to fix the social media company’s deepest problems. (Black employees make up 6.7% of the technical workforce at Twitter, which employs roughly 6,600 people; Latinx employees account for 6.1%, and women 29.2%.)

At the same time, though, he’s been responsible for a significant exodus of veteran designers, which has had a destabilizing effect. After speaking with 20 former and current colleagues from Twitter and other companies, a portrait of Davis emerges: that of a reserved, mission-driven designer who can unnerve and even alienate employees. Davis’s critics lament him for the same reasons his loyalists love him: his surgically precise, no-nonsense critiques and emphasis on personal accountability for work. “There was a culture of resting and vesting on this team,” Davis says unapologetically. “The expectation has shifted [so] that you are expected to make a contribution.” Davis has support at the highest levels of Twitter. CEO Jack Dorsey praises him as “principled, creative, and uncompromising.” Twitter’s chief of human resources, Jennifer Christie, credits his “direct, performance-oriented” style with pushing the company to “be better both in terms of the kinds of products we design, but also in the kind of organization we build.”

Davis’s relentless focus on results, however, is a double-edged sword for Twitter, and one that the company is wielding at a critical moment. At few companies are the stakes of design as high as they are at Twitter. To fix Twitter is to transform social media as we know it—a task as daunting as it is necessary. Davis and I ride in a van to the middle of nowhere. We’re off to fly model airplanes. He’s fitted a cavernous Mercedes Sprinter van with child seats for his two kids, and behind them, a matrix of PVC shelving to hold a few of his vehicles, which reach up to 13 feet in wingspan. As we head out, passing the fruit stands of rural California, Davis does what he’s done many times to make a point with Twitter’s executive leadership team. He tells his story.

Davis was born in Seoul in 1976, and spent his first 16 years living on military bases. His father was in the Air Force, and after two tours of Vietnam, he’d become a crew chief for F-15s and other fighter jets. Davis’s mom is Korean, and she taught her son her native tongue as his first language. When his parents moved to Florida when Davis was 3, his mom took the advice of a friend and stopped speaking Korean to ensure he’d have a more “typical” American accent. Davis found that growing up on military bases offered a particular kind of freedom. “I was surrounded by people of all walks of life. It’s one of the truest versions of a melting pot in America,” he says. “I didn’t have any notion of what my race was, really.” He became an obsessive builder of things; he learned to craft models and taught himself to code. By early adolescence, when Davis’s family moved to a base in Southern California (his parents divorced when he was 8), he was practicing these hobbies nonstop. “I was a complete nerd,” he says. He’d buy games at the mall and unpack their files to break copy protection. (He was banned from Software Etc. when the store realized he was reselling pirated games on floppies for $5 a pop.) He began recoding games for his own amusement, teaching himself Photoshop to redraw their textures. Later, he reverse engineered how to code his own missions when he became bored of his adversaries.

Then the Air Force base closed. His dad retired. And his friends left the area. “All of a sudden, I realized identity for the first time,” he says. “The Black kids didn’t want to be my friend because I wasn’t Black enough. White kids didn’t want to be my friend because I was Black.” By senior year, he was building websites for auto-tuning companies, trading his digital work for parts to supercharge his Honda Civic. His tech teacher pulled him aside one day after class to ask if he’d considered a career in graphic design. “I had no idea what that was,” Davis says. In 1997, at 19 and with $100 in his pocket, he moved to the Bay Area, where rapidly expanding companies were snapping up technically proficient designers. He worked full time while studying at the Academy of Art University and later the University of San Francisco. After graduating, he took a job at PayPal, in 2002, during the earliest days of the company.

Despite his budding career, Davis felt isolated. “When I got [to San Francisco], I had this feeling like I’ve met my people, because there’s all these nerds,” he says. But after the dotcom bubble burst, things turned corporate. “I felt like I had to present a persona of myself to fit in, to not be threatening.” On weekends, Davis would drive to Riverside, California, to visit his girlfriend (who’d soon become his wife), a reservist at March Air Reserve Base. “I would go to her unit and see the camaraderie,” he says. “I missed that. I craved it.” That yearning became so pronounced in the aftermath of September 11 that Davis took a leave from PayPal to attend ROTC training. His plan was to use military benefits to fund studies as a civil rights attorney. He was driven by a sense of purpose, but a drill sergeant overseeing Davis’s basic training persuaded him that he had already found his mission. “You could make the world that you’re in better by staying there,” Davis recalls the sergeant saying.

He left ROTC and returned to PayPal. As we approach a dirt path on the side of the road, Davis needles the Sprinter through a rusted gate and toward the tarmac. It’s time to fly. Before Davis’s wife, a nurse, was shipped off to Iraq in 2006, she had given him an RC model airplane. “It kept me focused on not being so paralyzed from concern for her,” he says. It also introduced him to a community of hobbyists, many of whom were veterans. They offered Davis an enclave of support that he lacked in his professional life, which was full of people who viewed his military associations warily.

Davis is a virtuoso with his RC. He rockets the plane into the sky, climbs toward the clouds, stalls, and drops before hitting the throttle in a smooth arc. Then he buzzes over fences, cruising with just inches of clearance between freedom and a nasty crash. Davis is naturally empathetic toward people who, in design theory, are often labeled as “on the margins.” While at PayPal, he observed his mother’s difficulty setting up a complicated online payment system as a clothing-store owner, a hurdle facing many other small-business owners in her Korean community. At the time, PayPal had a buy button that could be used in all sorts of contexts online, but lacked a turnkey application. That inspired him to build a shopping-cart experience that today allows any retailer to offer easy online checkout. When Davis joined Netflix in 2009, he developed a concept for the company’s burgeoning TV interface. “Some of his early work was bringing a more cinematic feel to Netflix,” says Chris Smith, now Netflix’s design director. “Many people on our team contributed to this. But it was really Dantley’s early designs that shaped it.” Davis’s core vision—pushing beyond the thumbnails of video box art to embrace full-motion video—defines the Netflix interface today.

Feathering the Nest: A Look at the New Features That Davis Has Helped Roll Out to Address Some of Twitter’s Long-Standing Issues