How 9/11 sparked the rise of America’s biometrics security empire

Could biometric technology like facial recognition and fingerprint readers have prevented the September 11 attacks? The idea is a seductive one. So seductive, in fact, that it motivated a congressional hearing on the topic, held on November 14, 2001, just over two months after the attacks. As California Senator Dianne Feinstein explained in her opening remarks to the hearing on “Biometric Identifiers and the Modern Face Of Terror”:

“How could a large group of coordinated terrorists operate for more than a year in the United States without being detected and then get on four different airliners in a single morning without being stopped? The answer to this question is that we could not identify them. . . . And the biometrics technology, the state-of-the-art technology of today, really offers us a very new way to identify potential terrorists.” In the highly-charged months after 9/11, identity was framed as a matter of national security, and biometrics was posed as the solution. Now, however, the wisdom of this program is being called into question, especially with the recent news that sensitive biometric records collected by U.S. troops may have fallen directly into the hands of the Taliban. When the 9/11 Commission released its final report in 2004, it recommended the installation of biometric screening systems to monitor entry and exit at all U.S. borders. Today, facial recognition technology systems are in place at most major U.S. airports and will soon be able to peer through the windows of cars driving across the land borders with Canada and Mexico. Facial recognition has also been deployed beyond the policing of borders: Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has used facial recognition to track people inside the United States and to aid in the deportation of unauthorized migrants.

In sum, millions of dollars of U.S. funding and material support went into the construction of local databases containing sensitive biometric and biographic information of Afghan citizens. However, it is unclear whether U.S. officials provided training on data security principles. Because these databases are stored locally within Afghanistan, they are at the greatest risk of being exploited by Taliban forces. As early as 2007, there were warnings about what would happen if the U.S. biometrics database was exposed or breached. In an August 2007 interview, Lieutenant Colonel John W. Velliquette Jr. said in reference to the U.S. military’s biometrics data collection in Iraq, “This database, I must add, is also very sensitive, because essentially what it becomes is a hit list if it gets in the wrong hands.” Earlier that year, a coalition of privacy and human rights activists wrote a letter to members of Congress, cautioning that the military’s aggregation of biometric data “creates an unprecedented human rights risk that could easily be exploited by a future government.” In other words, the fact that the Taliban or another terrorist group could gain access to sensitive biometric data is not a surprise; it was foretold. But at that time, the general public had less knowledge about biometric identification and its associated dangers. Perhaps, in 2021, as U.S. activists fight against facial recognition at home, more people will take notice. As we continue to reflect on the impact of the United States’s involvement in the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan, these databases remain. There is no end-date or requirement for deletion of these records; DoD policy simply states that it “will be stored indefinitely in support of the War on Terrorism.”

In a recent presentation, Glenn Krizay, the director of the Defense Forensics and Biometrics Agency, noted that the United States’s primary national security concern has shifted away from terrorism and toward “interstate strategic competition,” citing Russia, China, and North Korea as particular threats. Nevertheless, he continued to assert that biometrics is the key to national defense. This is part of the legacy of 9/11. When all you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail. Biometrics has become a blunt instrument. However, we must remember that it was a very specific set of circumstances that gave rise to the U.S. government’s broad collection of biometric data. These programs and policies, hastily designed and rapidly introduced as they were, were not inevitable. Yet, they have had long-lasting consequences, both with regards to the sensitive biometric data that continues to be held in U.S. databases and in terms of an ongoing approach to national security that prioritizes the collection of people’s biometric information over other forms of defense. Twenty years after 9/11, what are we left with? Databases with hundreds of millions of biometric records. The use of biased facial recognition across 18 federal government agencies. Data leaks and cyber attacks. In its efforts to secure the nation, the U.S. government’s unfettered use of biometrics may in fact have exposed us to even greater risks.

