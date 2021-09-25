The most fashionable backpacks for adults

Hear me out: backpacks can be fashionable. Not just the tiny, design versions, made for holding your keys, wallet, and nothing else. Like, real made-for-a-laptop-size backpacks, with comfortable shoulder straps and an Inspector Gadget-amount of pockets and compartments. Beautiful leather, clever ergonomic features, and design-forward shapes make these backpacks some of our favorites. Here are eight backpacks that won’t put a cramp in your style or a pain in your neck.

Caraa Studio 2

I turn to NYC-based Caraa when I want a stylish do-it-all-bag with a clown car-level of storage. The brand’s Studio 2 is the sleeker sister of its Studio Bag (which I have and adore), with all the internal bells and whistles without any external bulk. It’s available in four sizes—and designed to accommodate a range of tech, while incorporating thoughtful details like a clear, zippered jewelry pocket and shoe bags.

Day Owl Slim Backpack

Pittsburgh’s Day Owl repurposes post-consumer materials in partnership with First Mile, a waste collection distributor for supply chains, which also works with the likes of Puma and Aerie. Day Owl’s waxed canvas Slim Backpack weighs only 2 pounds and is 3.5 inches deep—because sometimes all you need is your laptop and a few snacks.

Away Flap Backpack

A minimalist dream: Away’s Flap Backpack is designed with big and small commutes in mind. We like its clam shell opening—the front flap opens wiiidddee so you’re never rummaging for anything—and appreciate that ability to easily slide onto a roller suitcase’s handle.