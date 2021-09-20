Jeanne Gang is creating a better future by building on the past

Sometimes the best new building is the building that already exists. “One of my mottoes is ‘Start with what’s there,’ ” says architect Jeanne Gang, whose Chicago-based firm, Studio Gang, has become a go-to for environmentally conscious and architecturally adventurous design. Gang’s philosophy leans heavily on community input, ecological awareness, and knowing when to reuse existing structures and materials instead of building anew.

Founded in 1997, when Gang was just 33, Studio Gang became famous for stunning new structures like the Starlight Theatre, in Rockford, Illinois, and the undulating 82-story Aqua Tower, in Chicago. The firm has matured into a global powerhouse (and a perennial Innovation by Design honoree), with work around the world, including New York’s Solar Carve, the Q Residences in Amsterdam, and the 101-story St. Regis Chicago, which will be the third-tallest building in a city known for its architectural feats. These projects have bolstered Gang’s reputation and helped her firm grow to 125 people, with four offices across the U.S. and one in Europe. Forthcoming projects include a birch-tree-inspired mid-rise tower in Denver, a carbon-neutral center for the University of Chicago in Paris, and Assemble Chicago, a carbon-neutral residential community in the city’s Loop district.

Gang’s increasing focus on sustainability is gaining momentum. Construction and related activity account for nearly 40% of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to the nonprofit Architecture 2030. When Beloit College wanted to re­imagine a former coal-burning power plant as a multifunctional student union and fitness center, Gang’s proposal topped the short list. Studio Gang’s competition-winning design preserved and adapted elements of the century-old plant’s industrial past (see page 56), while targeting LEED Silver certification. Since opening in 2020, it’s become the heart of the campus, according to Beloit College president Scott Bierman. “As beautiful as the building is,” he says, “the function of this building transcends its beauty by orders of magnitude.”

Gang isn’t focused exclusively on old industrial structures but also hulking concrete office and apartment buildings. “If you think of the scenario where they’re not reused, and there are thousands of these across the country, they become a huge blight on cities,” Gang says. “Reusing them has this double benefit.”