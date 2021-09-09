iPhone 13 release date: what to expect at Apple’s September event

Apple’s California Streaming event kicks off on Tuesday, September 14. Though Apple has multiple product events throughout the year, its September events are always the most anticipated because they are the ones where Apple introduces its next flagship iPhone (except for last year where, due to pandemic-related delays, the iPhone 12 wasn’t announced until October).

But what can be expected from Apple’s September 2021 event? Here’s everything that the Cupertino company is likely to announce:

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max: Yep! That’s a lot of iPhones! But it’s widely expected that all iPhone 13 models will debut at Tuesday’s event. However, don’t expect the iPhones to look much different. They’ll retain the same design aesthetics of the iPhone 12 series. What can be expected though is a smaller notch and better display on the Pro models and better camera systems on all models.

AirPods 3: Apple is also expected to introduce its next-generation entry-level AirPods. The AirPods 3 are rumored to get an AirPods Pro-like design, but will not feature the active-noise canceling features of the Pros. AirPods 3 are also rumored to get a higher capacity battery charging case.

Apple Watch Series 7: If you have been waiting on buying a new Apple Watch, this year's model is the one you should jump on. That's because the Apple Watch Series 7, rumored to be announced at the event, is going to have the most dramatic redesign to the wrist-worn device in its history. Rumors have it that it will be a flat-edge design and feature a 16% larger display.

Yet on Tuesday, these devices are only expected to be announced. But when will they actually ship? It’s rumored that the iPhone 13 release date (for all models) will likely be Friday, September 24 with preorders starting about a week before. September 24 is also the likely release date of the AirPods 3. However, rumors have it the Apple Watch Series 7 might not release until the very end of the month or even early October due to supply chain issues.

But it’s important to note, this is all just conjecture for now. All we can say for certain is we’ll have the real answers to all this by the time Apple’s California Streaming event concludes on September 14. The event kicks off at 10 a.m. PT.