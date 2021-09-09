Why this hot Tesla competitor is moving into the bike lane

There’s a dirty secret in the delivery business. Delivery vans are fast, but cargo bikes are faster— up to 60% quicker at navigating cities to deliver packages, all without emitting any exhaust.

Of course, it’s hard to imagine your Amazon, UPS, and FedEx packages being delivered by someone huffing away on pedals. But what if they had a zippy electric bike instead…made by one of the most exciting electric vehicle startups in the world?

That’s the idea behind the Re:Move. It’s an electric cargo . . . bike (sled? wagon?) that’s been prototyped by the Swedish EV company Polestar in collaboration with the designer Konstantin Grcic, aluminum producer Hydro, and electric motorbike company Cake. While Polestar is making no promises that the Re:Move will actually be released, the company tells Co.Design that it’s continuing to invest in its development. (Polestar is also developing several patents out of the work that a spokesperson says could be used in future projects.)

The three-wheeler features an exposed aluminum frame reminiscent of Apple products. It’s essentially a big, flat platform on wheels, capable of carrying up to 400 pounds at 15 mph. To drive, you stand on the back, and use the handlebars to steer it just like a bike, complete with an integrated throttle and brake. The Re:Move is engineered in such a way that, as you turn, electric steering tilts the entire vehicle into turns.