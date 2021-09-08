This fall foliage 2021 map shows you when and where all the leaves are changing

If there’s a perfect season, it’s the fall. Mild days, crisp, chilly nights, comfy sweaters, and pumpkin spice everything. And then, of course, there’s the star of the fall show: the explosion of colorful, constantly changing leaves from yellow to orange to red to brown.

However, while the fall doesn’t officially begin in America until Wednesday, September 22, the changing leaves don’t stick to a strict start date. That’s why fall lovers should check out the SmokyMountains.com Fall Foliage Prediction Map. The interactive map shows when the leaves will start to change in your area, and uses color-coded bands to show when peak viewing times for nature’s spectacular show are.

If you want the best time to go out trekking through a forest of changing leaves, you should make your plans for when the map shows your area is in “near peak” (the red on the map) or “peak” (the maroon on the map). Obviously, the farther north you are, the earlier these peak times begin. For example, the state of Michigan enters near peak and peak in late September, while Georgia won’t enter near peak or peak until late October. As for your area, use the slider under the interactive map to see exactly when your best fall leaves viewing experience will be.