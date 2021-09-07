Delta variant-ravaged Southern hospitals send clear visual message about rates of vaccinated patients

As hospital beds and ICUs reach capacity across many communities in the Southern United States, local healthcare systems continue to share easy-to-understand infographics on social media as a way to demonstrate the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines. The takeaway message, like the graphics themselves, is simple and straightforward: Get vaccinated if you want to stay out of the hospital.

Southern states including Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, and Alabama have some of the highest hospitalization rates in the country, according to the latest tracking data from the New York Times, leaving medical centers and the people who work for them overwhelmed in the wake of the highly transmissible delta variant.

Vaccination rates remain stubbornly low in many communities, prompting local healthcare systems to share updates about their current bed capacity along with the percentage of their patients who are unvaccinated. Here are a few examples:

Alabama

According to a tweet from the Alabama Hospital Association, 84% of its adult COVID-19 inpatients were unvaccinated as of September 6.