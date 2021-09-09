5 questions emotionally intelligent leaders ask themselves every day

advertisement advertisement advertisement

Since we’ve become increasingly aware of emotional intelligence, or EI, a great deal of focus has been on the importance of emotional intelligence in leadership. While it is recognized that EI is important in all levels of an organization, it becomes more crucial in leadership. Many studies have shown a direct negative impact of bad leaders on employee morale and retention, as well as productivity. Emotionally intelligent leaders are more self aware and aware of the needs of those they serve, making them excellent motivators, coaches, and mentors.

advertisement

advertisement

This results in a more motivated, happier workforce that gives people greater control over their workplace, as well as increased workplace satisfaction. Workplaces with high levels of emotionally intelligent leadership stand out for their high employee retention rates, as well as being known as great places to work. Leaders high in EI are constant learners and are always asking themselves questions in efforts to continuously improve.

Here are five questions that leaders high in EI ask themselves daily: Did I empower my team enough? Leaders constantly walk a fine line between giving their team enough freedom and taking charge when necessary to prevent things from going off the rails. Recognizing the importance of allowing people to create, take calculated risks, and learn and grow from mistakes, they allow their team maximum freedom. These leaders are constantly asking themselves where they are in terms of giving their people freedom versus stepping in when they see things going in the wrong direction. Am I listening and understanding well enough? Leaders high in EI are great communicators. As well as being able to get their message and ideas across, they recognize the importance of being effective listeners. They excel not only at giving clear messages, but also at being aware of what is going on with their people. This helps them understand their teams and gives them early indicators of what their concerns and challenges are. They are able to become aware of (and deal with) issues before they get overblown and become a crisis.

advertisement