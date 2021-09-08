Michael K. Williams even made advertising feel like art

On Monday, award-winning actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment. The 54-year-old artist was best known for his roles in some of HBO’s biggest hits, first as Omar Little in The Wire, then as Chalky White in Boardwalk Empire. His other credits include Lovecraft Country, The Night Of, Bessie, and When They See Us.

Williams grew up in Brooklyn, New York, and spoke often about the violence and poverty that surrounded him, and how it shaped him as a person. His signature facial scar came from being slashed with a razor on his 25th birthday. As a dancer early in his career, he performed with Madonna and George Michael, and his first acting role was in the 1996 Tupac Shakur film Bullet.

Over the years, Williams starred in a handful of advertising campaigns, including for Diddy’s Ciroc and Beats by Dre. But two pieces of brand work in particular stand out as not only compelling ads, but also poignant representations of Williams as a man and an artist. For these brands, as in his TV and film roles, Williams’ presence, gravitas, and performance elevates the work to another level.

The first was in 2015 for 1800 Tequila, in which Williams discusses his past, upbringing, and the roles he chooses. “If I could bring some type of understanding, empathy, compassion, to a people that society may deem as ‘undesirable,’ I think that’s a pretty cool place to be,” says Williams.