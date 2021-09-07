Here are the $24 million in injuries racked up by the ‘Jackass’ crew over the years

When news broke last week that the forthcoming Jackass Forever would be delayed from its October release to February 2022 , it broke a lot of fans’ hearts. Lucky for them, however, hearts are relatively inexpensive to mend.

The same can’t be said for all the shattered bones and concussed skulls that the Jackass crew sustained while making four films and three seasons of television over the last 21 years.

As the iconic warning that plays before each episode and film attests, Johnny Knoxville and company are seasoned pros, performing stunts that no home viewer should attempt. A new study from Nova Legal Funding makes clear just why this advice is so crucial and necessary, though, beyond legal reasons. In fact, it offers 24 million compelling reasons to leave the rodeo bulls and jet engines to the professionals. (That’s how much money these guys have racked up in medical bills from their onscreen hijinks.)

Not only does the study reveal this enormous sum. It also ranks Jackass stars in order of highest medical fees and offers an itemized list of their injuries.