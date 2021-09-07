From Walmart to Fatburger, here’s where you can find Impossible Foods’s new chicken nuggets

It’s clearly not your typical chicken nugget: The fast-food staple is getting the gourmet treatment, debuting first on the menus of high-end restaurants run by some of the top chefs in the country. Starting today, you can find them at celebrity restaurateur David Chang’s fried chicken concept Fuku in New York; acclaimed chef Marcus Samuelsson’s comfort food eatery Red Rooster in Harlem and Miami; James Beard Award-winner Sean Brock’s fast-food tribute Joyland in Nashville; best-selling cookbook author Tal Ronnen’s Los Angeles hotspot Crossroads Kitchen; and El Alto Jr., a new family-friendly pop-up from culinary superstar Traci Des Jardins in Los Altos, California.

A news release describes the nuggets as sporting a “golden, crispy breadcrumb coating, a juicy and springy white meat texture, and a savory chicken flavor, while containing 40% less saturated fat (2 grams vs. 3.5 grams per serving) and 25% less sodium (400 milligrams vs. 540 milligrams per serving) than animal chicken nuggets.” At Joyland, they will be dished with a side of pimento mac and cheese and a peach sweet and sour sauce; at Fuku, they come with two house-made dips and waffle fries.

“We are tremendously excited about our Impossible Nuggets . . . For the first time, consumers unquestionably prefer meat made from plants instead of meat from an iconic animal,” Impossible Foods CEO Pat Brown said in a statement, citing a blind taste test in which 70% of participants preferred its nuggets to an animal-based version from a leading brand. “In the battle for the future of food, this is the first time David has categorically bested Goliath, but it won’t be the last.”