Mu variant tracker: These maps show WHO’s COVID-19 ‘variant of interest’ and where it’s spreading

As you’ve probably heard by now, there’s a new COVID-19 variant in town. Well, it’s not really new—it was first discovered in January—but health officials are newly keeping a close watch on it.

The mu variant, or B.1.621, was labeled a “variant of interest” by the World Health Organization (WHO) at the end of last month. It’s most common in the United States, Columbia, Spain, and Ecuador. Although SARS-CoV-2 variants of interest have the potential to increase to the more serious “variant of concern” designation, that doesn’t mean they will. Importantly, the mu variant peaked in the United States in July. The delta variant, by contrast, currently accounts for more than 99% of all sequenced COVID-19 cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and delta is likely to be the biggest concern for the foreseeable future. In fact, if you check out the CDC’s variant tracker, mu hasn’t even made the list yet.

Still, if you’re looking to track where and how the mu variant is spreading, there are a couple of tools that let easily you do that. We’ve rounded them up below: