Use these 8 new iOS 15 privacy and security features right away

advertisement advertisement advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

Since around 2018, Apple has introduced one privacy-preserving feature after another with each major release of an iOS. And with the release of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15–both available as free upgrades starting today—things are no different this year. Apple has packed the iPhone’s and iPad’s new operating systems with eight major privacy and security upgrades. Here’s what they are, why they matter, and how to use them. Hide your IP address when using Safari What it is: iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 features an improved Intelligent Tracking Prevention that stops websites and trackers from knowing your real IP address.

Why it’s important: Every iPhone—like every other device with an internet connection– has a unique IP address. Sites and companies can use it to identify you and build a profile of your online activity. But now iOS 15 allows you to hide your real IP from the trackers that sites and advertisers use to identify you.How to enable it: Open Settings > Safari > Hide IP Address. Then tap Tracker Only. Alternately, you can tap Trackers and Websites if you have iCloud Plus (see below). Mail Privacy Protection What it is: It keeps your IP address and email actions private from senders who insert tracking pixels into their messages.

advertisement



Why it’s important: Tracking pixels are a tool advertisers use to monitor the way you interact with their emails. A tracking pixel is a remote, invisible image that calls back to the sender’s server when you open an email. It tells the sender exactly when you’ve opened it, your IP, your location, and more. Mail Privacy Protection blocks tracking pixels by automatically downloading all remote images the second you receive an email and also blocks your real IP and location from being known. This effectively makes tracking pixels useless, protecting your privacy.

How to enable it: Go to Settings > Mail > Privacy Protection. Toggle the switch next to Protect Mail Privacy to ON (green). Also, toggle the switch next to Hide IP Address to On (green). Share current location just once What it is: Allows you to grant apps access to your current location for one-time use only.

Why it’s important: Apps have long been able to ask for access to your current location. This location-targeting is extremely useful as it allows mapping apps to show you where you are and ride-sharing apps to know where to pick you up. But why should an app get to know where you are all the time? In iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, you can decide to allow an app to know your current location for one time only. The app will get access to your location until a session is complete (like a rideshare, for example). The app will then have to ask you to share your location again the next time it wants access to it.

How to enable it: Developers themselves must support this feature in their apps, but once they do, the next time the app asks for your location, instead of choosing between “always allow” or “never” you will be able to select the option for granting access just this one time. App Privacy Report What it is: App Privacy Report shows you which apps have accessed your iPhone’s sensors and cameras in the past seven days, as well as what data the apps are accessing, and where they are sending that data.

advertisement

Why it’s important: Many of us have dozens if not hundreds of apps on our iPhone. And many of those apps are accessing our cameras, photos, location, and microphones, not to mention sucking up other data about us and sending it back to third-party services and advertisers. The App Privacy Report will show you just what each app is accessing and the data it is collecting and sending off. This transparency helps to better inform you as to which apps you may want to delete.

How to enable it: Go to Settings > Privacy > App Privacy Report. You can tap on any app listed to find out more about what data it is accessing and the network activity associated with the app. Store and autofill 2FA codes What it is: 2FA—short for two-factor authentication—requires you to enter a code as well as a password for logging into a service or app. Most sites let you choose between either receiving the codes by text message (which is less secure) or by retrieving them from a third-party ap, such as Google Authenticator or Microsoft Authenticator. But with iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, authenticator features are built right into the operating system.

Why it’s important: 2FA is a critical part of keeping your data secure. However, 2FA’s pain point is that because you need to enter a code in addition to your password when logging into one of your accounts, it takes longer—especially if you have to wait on a text message or dig into an authenticator app to retrieve the code. But with iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, 2FA codes are automatically inserted into a website or app. This ease of use could spur more users to adopt 2FA.

How to enable it: As with any authenticator app, to enable iOS 15’s and iPadOS 15’s 2FA you’ll need to link your accounts’ 2FA features to iOS 15’s and iPadOS 15’s authenticator. First log into your account on the web (such as your bank or healthcare account), sign up for 2FA, then open the Settings app, tap Passwords, tap on the account you want to sync 2FA codes for, and then tap “Set Up Verification Code,” and follow the steps. Once you’ve done this, iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 will automatically autofill 2FA codes in the future when a site or app asks for them. Siri requests are now processed on-device What it is: On select iPhones and iPads, Siri will process all your requests on the device itself, rather than sending the data to Apple’s servers to process.

Why it’s important: Voice assistants can be very useful tools, but they traditionally work by sending your requests to remote servers to be processed—a potential privacy threat. Keeping the process on the device eliminates this risk.

How to enable it: There’s no setting you need to turn on to activate Siri on-device processing. Your iPhone and iPad will process Siri requests on-device automatically if it’s capable of doing so. Devices that support on-device Siri processing include any iPhone or iPad with an A12 chip or newer. For iPhone, that includes the iPhone XS and XR series and later.

advertisement