Labor Day Covid-19 map: the states where community transmission is highest going into holiday weekend

Earlier this week, the CDC recommended who and who should not travel this Labor Day weekend. Speaking at a White House Covid-19 Response Team Briefing, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said ( via CNN), “First and foremost, if you are unvaccinated, we would recommend not traveling.”

And there are two good reasons for this. First, the unvaccinated are particularly vulnerable to the delta variant, which is now dominant in the U.S. And the second reason? Rates of community transmission of COVID-19 are skyrocketing. To see just how bad it is, you simply need to look at this interactive CDC map that visualizes the level of community transmission of COVID-19 by state and territory.

The map showcases the latest data available as of September 2 – a day before Labor Day weekend festivities kick into high gear. As the map shows by its red coloring, there is not a single state in the country that is not at the highest designated level of COVID-19 transmission. The “high” level means there are over 100 new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days.

And some states are well over that 100 new cases mark. For example, Texas has over 392 new cases per every 100,000 people. In Florida, it’s 648. Mississippi? Over 669. The average in the U.S. is currently 323.1 cases per 100,000 people.