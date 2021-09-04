Next week El Salvador will become the first country to accept bitcoin as currency

advertisement advertisement advertisement

The government even went a step further in promoting the cryptocurrency’s use by giving $30 in free bitcoins to citizens who sign up for its national digital wallet, known as Chivo, or “cool” in English. Foreigners who invest three bitcoins in the country—currently about $140,000—will be granted residency. Panama is considering following El Salvador’s lead. Does making bitcoin legal tender mean every store and merchant in El Salvador will now have to accept digital payments? If more countries do the same thing, what will this mean for consumers and businesses around the world?

As an economist who studies wealth and money, I believe that briefly explaining what legal tender is will help answer these questions. What is legal tender? Legal tender refers to money—typically coins and banknotes—that must be accepted if offered in payment of a debt. The front of every U.S. banknote states, “This note is legal tender for all debts public and private.” This statement has been enshrined in federal law in various forms since the late 1800s.

This is why many companies, such as airlines, accept payments exclusively by credit card, and many small retailers take only cash. As the U.S. Treasury points out, there is “no federal statute mandating that a private business, a person, or an organization must accept currency or coins as payment for goods or services. Private businesses are free to develop their own policies on whether to accept cash unless there is a state law which says otherwise.” And this would be no different if the U.S. made bitcoin legal tender. Private businesses would not be required to accept it.

There is clearly some confusion in El Salvador over the issue, however. Its original bitcoin law, passed in June 2021, states that “every economic agent must accept bitcoin as payment when offered to him by whoever acquires a good or service.” This led to protests and resulted in skepticism from economists and others. As a result, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele tweeted in August that businesses did not have to accept bitcoin. Why did El Salvador make bitcoin legal tender? El Salvador is betting that being the first to open its doors completely to bitcoin will help boost its economy.

