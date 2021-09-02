Even outspoken tech companies have been glaringly silent on the Texas abortion ban

advertisement advertisement advertisement

In recent years, tech companies and their executive leaders have gotten more political, weighing in on legislation that discriminates against gay and transgender Americans. But the usually more outspoken industry has been notably silent about Texas legislation that prevents a physician from performing an abortion roughly six weeks into the pregnancy. This week, the Supreme Court denied a petition for injunctive relief on the rule, allowing it to go into effect. In her dissent, Supreme Court Justice Sonya Sotomayor called the decision “flagrantly unconstitutional.”

Abortion remains an untouchable political issue for companies. Though doctors insist that abortion is a health decision that should be made between a doctor and patient, some Americans see it as a choice between the life and death of an unborn child. But anti-abortion regulation inhibits medical choice, not just for women seeking abortion, but also women experiencing a miscarriage, and forces women to seek care through unconventional and sometimes risky means. For this reason, the Supreme Court’s inaction on the Texas has has elicited public outrage—but not from everyone. Despite this wave of backlash to the Texas law, Governor Greg Abbott is not the least bit concerned that businesses will pull out of Texas. In an interview he said, “They are leaving the very liberal state of California,” he said on CNBC’s Squawk on the Street. “Elon [Musk] had to get out of California, because of the social policies in California, and Elon consistently tells me he likes the social policies in the state of Texas.” Musk recently relocated to Texas, and announced plans for Tesla to build a new factory there. In response, Musk, capturing the industry’s general mood on the subject so far, tweeted: “In general, I believe government should rarely impose its will upon the people, and, when doing so, should aspire to maximize their cumulative happiness. That said, I would prefer to stay out of politics.” Fast Company reached out to several companies including Microsoft, Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Google, Dell, PayPal, and Salesforce for their comment because they’ve either been vocal on political issues in the past or have offices in Texas. So far, only Microsoft’s publicist has responded to say the company has nothing to share.

Internally, some companies are taking steps to ensure their employees have access to abortion care. Match Group CEO Shar Dubey sent out an email to employees promising that she would personally set up a fund for employees that need to travel and obtain abortion care out of state. Similarly, CEO of dating app Bumble, Whitney Wolfe Herd, told employees globally that she would provide financial support to ensure reproductive rights. However, women at these companies likely make enough money and have enough paid time off to travel to another state for reproductive healthcare. Kate Ryder, CEO of Maven Clinic, a company that provides healthcare services to women and families starting at pre-conception and is now worth over $1 billion, says that her company has been echoing the message from The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, which has called the Texas law “a clear attack on the practice of medicine.” A majority of Americans support keeping abortion legal, according to a 2019 poll from Pew. A more recent poll from YouGov, commissioned by the Tara Health Foundation with support from the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies, suggests that a majority of college-educated employees don’t want the court to overturn the 1971 Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade, protects a woman’s right to choose whether or not she wants an abortion. The survey, which went out to 1,800 employees in Texas, Ohio, Michigan, and Georgia, also also indicates they wouldn’t apply to jobs in states that have laws like Texas’s abortion ban. More than half of respondents want their companies to either make public donations or comment on the issue. The general quiet on the Texas abortion law is in stark contrast to other political issues where companies felt it necessary to throw around their economic weight. In 2015, Apple CEO Tim Cook spoke out against Indiana’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which could have allowed for discrimination against queer Americans. He wasn’t the only one that took exception to this law and other legislation like it. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff vocally opposed the law and a year later threatened to reduce investments in Georgia over a similar rule. Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell, billionaire Richard Branson, and Microsoft President Brad Smith all voiced public opposition to Georgia’s policy.

