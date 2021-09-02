How to help abortion rights activists in Texas: 8 things you can do right now

On Wednesday, a sweeping Texas law banning most abortions took effect, shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court refused to block a challenge to it.

The bill—referred to as the heartbeat act, as it prohibits abortions beyond six weeks of pregnancy once a heartbeat can be detected—now constitutes the toughest restriction for the procedure in the nation. Needless to say, it’s highly controversial: The ruling by the Supreme Court’s conservative-majority justices to allow the law breaks current precedent, as the court previously forbid states from banning abortions before the fetus can live outside the womb, typically occurring past 22 weeks. At six weeks, most women don’t even realize they’re pregnant.

Even more jarringly, the law provides for a $10,000 bounty on anybody who “aids and abets” an abortion in the state, which columnists have called a frightening warrant for vigilantism. Politicians and pundits alike see Texas’s move as a direct attack on the landmark 1973 court decision Roe v. Wade, and many—including President Joe Biden—are calling it unconstitutional.

But as the politics play out, a very real consequence is that millions of women in Texas have immediately lost the right to choose, as well as access to safe abortion facilities (it’s been documented that such bans, rather than deterring abortions, instead force women to seek out unsanctioned, unsafe back-alley procedures).