  • 10:19 am

Instagram is down for many, according to Downdetector

Facebook says it’s working on it.

[Source photo: Luke van Zyl/Unsplash]
By Jared Newman1 minute Read
Instagram users are reporting widespread disruptions to their morning social media routines, according to both Facebook and the website Downdetector.

The main issue appears to be a “couldn’t refresh feed” error, followed by an inability to see new posts. Users who’ve tried logging out and back in again to fix the problem have also been saying that they can’t log in again. (We briefly experienced the “can’t refresh feed” error on our end, but the app otherwise seems to be working.)

Downdetector, meanwhile, shows a spike in users reporting problems with Instagram starting at around 7 a.m. Eastern time.

In a statement to Mashable, Facebook said it’s aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram, and that it’s working on getting things back to normal. In the meantime, you can always complain about it on your secondary social media site of choice.

