IRS tax refund delays are so bad in 2021 that not even taxpayer advocates can keep up

In a rare display of transparency this week, the Taxpayer Advocate Service (TAS) outlined various logistical problems that have caused substantial delays for its team of advocates, who are tasked with helping taxpayers resolve issues with the Internal Revenue Service. Just as the IRS has been buried under an extreme backlog of unprocessed tax returns—leaving millions of Americans without their refunds and no word on the they’ll receive them—the TAS has been suffocating under the flood of taxpayers who have turned to the service for help.

“Our advocates have been handling unusually high levels of inventory for the last year,” writes Erin Collins, the national taxpayer advocate, in a blog post. “The past two filing seasons have been particularly difficult. On top of dealing with personal, medical, and financial challenges brought on by COVID-19, taxpayers have struggled to get advice and answers from the IRS, and millions of refunds are still pending.”

The office of the National Taxpayer Advocate serves as a kind of ombudsman, operating independently within the IRS and advocating for solutions to specific problems. In addition to fielding complaints about delayed refunds, the service also helps with identity verification, processing amended returns, or any number of issues that taxpayers may face.