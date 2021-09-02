When will unemployment end? These federal pandemic benefits expire this week

Millions of Americans have relied on expanded federal unemployment and additional pandemic-related benefits since last year. But as of Sunday, September 5, many of those federal benefits will come to an end. And unfortunately, one of the benefits ending is the $300 per week in extra unemployment benefits that so many who experienced job losses during the pandemic have relied upon.

According to the New York Department of Labor, these federal benefits programs will come to an end on September 5, 2021:

The $300 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC): this is the program that gives the unemployed an extra $300 per week.

this is the program that gives the unemployed an extra $300 per week. The $100 Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC): this program gives $100 extra per week to those on unemployment who also earned self-employed income the year before.

this program gives $100 extra per week to those on unemployment who also earned self-employed income the year before. The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program: this is the program freelancers and gig workers rely on.

this is the program freelancers and gig workers rely on. The Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program: this program tends federal aid to residents whose state aid has dried up.

this program tends federal aid to residents whose state aid has dried up. And Extended Benefits (EB): this program extended state unemployment benefits by 13 weeks in states that are experiencing high unemployment.

All of these programs are expiring due to federal law. However, individual states do have the option to keep these extended benefits going themselves. Yet the likelihood of that happening appears pretty slim. CNBC reached out to all 50 states. Of the 20 that replied, none had plans to extend any of the expiring programs if the federal government was not providing support for doing so.

The cessation of federal pandemic and unemployment benefits comes as the U.S. is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the rapidly spreading delta variant. It is estimated that 7.5 million Americans currently rely on these benefits to make ends meet.