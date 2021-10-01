Six denim brands you should have on your radar

Despite a return-to-the-office market filling with worklesiure, jeans are still very much a thing. It’s difficult for a staple to go out of style, but the desire to reach for a pair of potentially constricting, form-fitting, elastic-waist-lacking pants, has been on the “no thanks” list for a while. But now, denim brands have several things going for them: new trend-driven silhouettes, new consumer priorities (think: comfort and sizing), and the opportunity to emphasize new conscientious practices for a more eco-minded customer.
Want a new pair but don’t know where to begin? Here are some of our favorite new (and updated) brands for fall.
Rails
Californian heritage-inspired brand, Rails, recently launched its first denim collection. In four classic fits (plus, jackets and two denim skirts), the new jeans are designed using soft, sustainably made organic cotton, with each sale contributing a year of safe water access to one individual through global nonprofit Water.org. We like the light-stretch Larchmont, a high-waist, ankle-grazing skinny, and the Melrose, a button-fly, slim straight-leg made with 100% cotton.
AYR
Jac Cameron and Maggie Winter’s AYR—meaning All Year Round—wants to be a guaranteed go-to. The band’s Bomb Pop jean—a kick flare with *just* the right amount of stretch—is a Recommender favorite. And the Must, a navel-high wide-leg, is on the wish list. Plus, a range of inseam lengths for several styles (including the Bomb Pop and super skinny, the Riser) makes finding the ideal fit easy, whether your legs run short or long.
Warp + Weft
Denim notoriously takes an outrageous number of gallons of water to manufacture—Warp + Weft claims to use just 10. Founder Sarah Ahmed, who also leads her family’s luxury denim brand, DL1961, creates simple, stylish jeans for affordable prices (starting at $98) and designed for sizes 00 to 24 for women and up to size 48 waist for men. We’re fans of the stylish full-length NCE Wide Leg and the PHL Slim Bootcut, a perfectly modern take on the flare with exposed button-fly and patch pockets.
Boyish
Reformation and GRLFRND denim alumnus Jordan Nodarse makes timeless, climate-neutral denim that looks like that perfect pair you’re always scouring thrift stores to find. Boyish leans on eco-conscious distressing techniques and earth-friendly and upcycled materials. We love the Mikey, a stretchy, body-grazing high-rise, and the casual, straight Ziggy in Space Odyssey, a clean washed black and full 32″ inseam.
Universal Standard
With Universal Standard’s Fit Liberty program, you can trade-in pieces for a size up or down within a year from the purchase date. This applies to selections of the brand’s denim collection, with sizes ranging from 00 to 40, a range of inseams and rises, and curve, tall, and petite fits. We like the Seine High Rise Skinny (which participates in Fit Liberty) for a comfortable, like-a-glove stretch that doesn’t bag out by the end of the day. And the Hana Patchwork Jean, from the brand’s collaboration with British luxury designer Erdem.
Madewell
Madewell was a tried-and-true favorite throughout quarantine, and for fall, the brand has expanded its vast denim library’s washes and fits. We’re interested in the Perfect Vintage Straight—a narrower, hip-hugging version of the regular Perfect Vintage Jeans—and the Classic Straight in Salvage with a built-in exaggerated cuff for extra interest. Additionally, in August, the company launched Madewell Forever, a pre-loved platform with Thredup. Customers can snag gently loved Madewell jeans at a discount (under $50), and/or donate their own for $20 off a new pair.
