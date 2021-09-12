Sanzo’s Asian-inspired sparkling water is the antidote to LaCroix fatigue

I’m not a huge seltzer person. While the rest of the world seemingly went mad for LaCroix and White Claw, I planted my flag by my filtered water pitcher, sniffing, “What’s the big deal?” To me, flavored seltzer never tastes as good as it smells, and unflavored, it’s what I imagine television static to taste like.

That said, I cannot get enough of Sanzo, a new sparkling water brand from New York. Founded in 2019 by Queens-born Filipino American Sandro Roco, the company offers three Asian-inspired flavors: Lychee, Mango, and Calamansi. Each candy-colored can includes a Lichtenstein-esque silhouette of the fruit it contains, and each drink comes with no added sugar and just enough fruit puree to tint the liquid a delightful pastel shade. “With [seltzers], the carbonation leads instead of the flavor,” says Roco. “But we thought the fruits were delicious and they should be first.”

Sanzo’s drinks are lightly carbonated—there are no aggressive, bloat-inducing bubbles here—but fizzy enough to complement the fruit-forward finish. My favorite is the Mango, made with alphonso mango puree, which is nectareous and slightly floral—like a real mango should be.

Roco said he aimed to get the flavors as authentic and true-to-life as possible, noting some consumers might be experiencing flavors like Calamansi, a Southeast Asian citrus fruit that’s somewhere between a lime and an orange, for the first time.