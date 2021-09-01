Report: Intuit may acquire Mailchimp for more than $10 billion

Intuit, the company behind TurboTax and the small-business accounting software QuickBooks, is in talks to buy Mailchimp for more than $10 billion, Bloomberg reports .

Mailchimp declined to comment, and Intuit didn’t immediately respond to an inquiry from Fast Company. The Bloomberg report cited anonymous “people familiar with the matter” who said no final decision had been made and that other buyers are potentially interested. Bloomberg reported last month that Mailchimp could be considering a sale of all or part of its business.

Atlanta-based Mailchimp traces its history to 2001 and, as its name suggests, initially focused on email newsletters and marketing, particularly for small businesses. It’s since expanded its focus to other services useful to small businesses, including texting, social media marketing, website and store hosting, and even physical postcards.

Among consumers, Intuit may be best known for its sometimes-maligned TurboTax software, as well as the consumer financial startups it’s bought, including Credit Karma and Mint. But it’s also the company behind QuickBooks, accounting software widely used by small- and medium-size businesses.