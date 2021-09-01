Left-handed vs. right-handed face-off: Dog edition

In the human world, there’s a growing body of scholarship around handedness and any possible link to superior talent, intellect, or athleticism. Are some of us more fated to succeed in life, solely by virtue of which arm our five-year-old selves used to pick up a writing utensil? Scientists have scoured nearly every corner of the brain for answers, but results are still relatively inconclusive —and so, in the spirit of tribalism, we’re going beyond the limits of our species.

Are some dogs more destined to be superstars? What is that je-ne-sais-quoi that drives a dog to become an excellent lifeguard, or bomb-sniffer, or search-and-rescue hero? Does it have anything to do with handedness (er, pawed-ness)? Seeking answers, researchers began by studying the talented canines of the dog Olympics: the Westminster Kennel Club show.

A team from Embark, a canine genetic testing company, corralled 105 dogs who participated in Westminster’s weekend of championships, and ran them through a series of tests to determine paw dominance. Its chief barometer was the “step test,” which identifies which paw a dog first uses when starting to walk from a standing or sitting state, or to step over a strategically placed stick. (Other tests observed which direction a dog turns within a crate, or which paw it uses to wipe a piece of tape from its nose.) Of the dogs, the team found a majority were right-pawed: 63%, or 29 out of 46 dogs that competed in the masters agility obstacle course preferred their right paw, as well as 61%, or 36 out of 59 dogs that competed in the flagship show.

But that doesn’t mean right-pawed dogs reign supreme. Embark’s results are actually in line with a recent study that suggest right-pawed dogs make up roughly 58% of the dog population overall, meaning their representation within Westminster’s dog Olympics is quite proportional. Just like with humans, more dogs favor the right side—and in terms of talent, there’s no clear winner between the tribes.