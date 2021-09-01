Good design is socially and environmentally just. This year’s National Design Awards prove it

With works ranging from self-shading windows to solar power for off-grid communities to the transformation of the concrete-lined Los Angeles River, the winners of the 2021 Cooper Hewitt National Design Awards are paragons of environmentally and socially conscious design.

Announced today, this year’s slate of nine winners includes designers across a range of disciplines, including architecture, industrial design, fashion, and communications. Given annually since 2000 by the Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum in New York, the National Design Awards honor designers whose work elevates the field while demonstrating the positive power of good design. A common theme among this year’s winners is using design to address persistent energy and social justice challenges.

Award winner BioLite is being honored for the affordably priced solar-powered lighting, cooking, and charging products it has been producing and distributing in off-grid communities across Africa and Asia. A social enterprise founded in 2009, the company is a previous winner of Fast Company’s Innovation By Design award, and has also branched out into a successful line of products for camping and off-grid living.

Los Angeles-based landscape architecture firm Studio-MLA, led by designer Mia Lehrer, has been deeply engaged in the city for decades. It spearheaded the development of a master plan for the city’s river, launching regional efforts to soften its concrete edges and reconnect it with residents.