Pattern Beauty promises to restore natural curls. Here’s how it worked on my hair

I started my natural hair journey in 2014. Since then, I’ve adopted a few products for curly hair that I trust to get the job done. I even worked as an ambassador for one of the brands.
So I was already skeptical of trying something new when I heard Tracee Ellis Ross came out with her own haircare collection. On top of that, I was nervous because Ross’s hair is not like mine. I have what some would consider type 3C/4A hair. Would Pattern Beauty—created by a biracial woman with type 3A hair—give my kinky coils the hydration they need?
After trying the hydration shampoo, heavy conditioner for coilies, and leave-in conditioner, I can confidently say Pattern Beauty will be added to my curly hair regimen. I started my Sunday “wash day” routine by gently cleansing my scalp with the shampoo. It’s got a very light, citrus-like scent, lathers really well, and has a milky consistency that slides through your fingers. Gentle is the perfect word to describe the shampoo because it left my scalp feeling squeaky clean without stripping it of its natural oils.
I followed up with the heavy conditioner. Thank you to whoever made the decision to make the conditioner bottle larger than the shampoo bottle. Every naturalista knows that we use more conditioner than shampoo! The heavy conditioner may be my favorite conditioner of all time. It was more fragrant than the shampoo, with a scent of green bananas, but not overwhelming. The conditioner is so thick it reminded me of body butter when I squeezed it out of the tube. It made my hair super soft and easy to manage while I detangled in the shower.
@misschrisdee
#patternbeauty #pattern #traceeellisross #naturalhairtiktok #naturalcurls #naturalcurlslife #twostrandtwist #twistout #washday #washdayroutine #type4
Finally, I styled my hair in two strand twists to achieve a twist-out hairstyle using the leave-in conditioner. This was the most fragrant product out of the three I tried. The scent reminds me of a perfumy banana (in a good way!). The gel-like consistency of the leave-in conditioner makes for great slip. My styling brush ran through my hair like butter. I was generous with the heavy conditioner, but a little goes a long way with the leave-in conditioner. When my twists dried, they weren’t crunchy or flaky like how they sometimes get with other gel products.
If there are any naturalists out there who are on the fence about Pattern Beauty, I encourage them to jump headfirst into wash day with that signature black-and-yellow bottle in hand. These haircare products are hydrating, lightweight, and define even the tightest of coils.
