What the hell is going on in Texas?

Back in February, Texas looked like hell had frozen over. The second-largest state in the nation experienced a power failure in the dead of winter, depriving citizens of electricity, heat, and potable water. At least 30 Texans died during the fiasco, and at least 450 of them suffered carbon monoxide poisoning as a result of desperate efforts to keep warm. This gravely unfortunate episode revealed the critical flaws in Texas’s deregulated energy grid, the human cost of the idea of freedom.

In the months since that power failure, and one senator’s embarrassing attempt to flee from it, the state has gone to great lengths to further assert its supposed inherent liberties. And just like the power grid failure, each of these efforts comes at the expense of the state’s citizens. All year long, like in most other majority-Republican states, Texas politicians have been working toward passing bills that put dramatic restrictions on the voting process. The only-occasionally-spoken-out-loud idea is that Democrats stole the 2020 election, and so Republicans are only utilizing their freedom to protect themselves. Otherwise, the push to empower partisan poll watchers and ban COVID-era voting options would just be a reaction to the most secure election in American history. If Texas politicians were really against augmenting the traditional voting process to accommodate a pandemic, though, one might think they’d be more vigilant about, you know, ending the pandemic. Instead, Governor Greg Abbott, who recently tested positive for COVID himself, has taken every step possible to ban vaccine and mask mandates, including a recent executive order, which runs counter to the state’s constitution. The idea of being free from wearing masks or having to take vaccines in a pandemic is so appealing in Texas, it requires banning business owners and school superintendents from disagreeing on the issue.

