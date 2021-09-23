How inclusive design became big business

In 2012, MIT’s Mobility Lab partnered with the design firm Continuum to develop a conceptual wheelchair that could navigate all terrains—sand, mud, potholes, you name it. With simple levers the rider pushes to catapult themself forward, the design won one of Fast Company’s inaugural Innovation by Design Awards, and today, the concept has evolved into a commercially available chair that users praise as the “ mountain bike of wheelchairs .”

It was the competition’s first example of accessible design, the idea that design can’t just serve some mythical average user—it has to consider the needs of traditionally overlooked communities. While often invoked for people with disabilities, accessible design casts a wider net. In 2017, Nike won Innovation by Design’s top honors for the Pro Hijab, a moisture-wicking head covering conceived to make sports easier and more comfortable for Muslim women.

The Pro Hijab wasn’t just a one-off design experiment. It was smart business. Today, modest fashion is a $277 billion business, and it’s expected to grow to $311 billion by 2024.

This is a core argument for accessible design, and its companion inclusive design, which posits that designers should partner with excluded users to develop better products and services for everyone. The more people you reach, the better it is for your bottom line. It’s no surprise that major companies from Google and Microsoft to Unilever have embraced this idea.