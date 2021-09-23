How public-health crises spur major design innovation

One of the few silver linings of a global health crisis is that it can spur major design innovation. A famous example is the molded plywood leg splint , designed by husband and wife design duo Charles and Ray Eames as a way to transport wounded soldiers during World War II. After the war, the Eameses continued to explore molded plywood, and it became their signature production technique, leading to iconic pieces of mid-century modern furniture that remain incredibly popular today .

COVID-19 has been no different. Last year, at the height of the pandemic, a quarter of Fast Company‘s Innovation by Design Award winners came from the healthcare sector, showcasing creative solutions that spanned disciplines, from industrial design to architecture. There was a 3D-printed nasal swab shaped to make testing more comfortable for patients. There were old shipping containers converted into intensive care units. There was a series of visualizations on the front page of the New York Times that conveyed the gravity and horror of COVID-19 better than words alone ever could. The pandemic threw the world into a tailspin, and designers responded quickly, thoughtfully, and with remarkable ingenuity.

Likewise, many of this year’s IBD winners reveal how rapidly a disaster can turn the wheels of innovation. The San Diego health-tech company Cue Health had been around for a decade, primarily doing research and development when COVID-19 hit. With the pandemic surging, the company was able to pivot to commercial production of a COVID-19 diagnostic test that’s so accurate and easy to use, it has been embraced by organizations ranging from the NBA to Google. Cue Health won Fast Company‘s 2021 Innovation by Design Award in the Pandemic Response category. Now it’s getting ready to IPO.

Zooming out, COVID-19 has spurred a broader reckoning in the healthcare industry, casting a spotlight on systems that have been broken for a long time. That includes everything from astronomical costs to inequitable treatment to workaday problems around how to deliver care as humanely and as effectively as possible.