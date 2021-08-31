How to help Hurricane Ida victims: 4 things you can do right now, from GoFundMe to local charities

Hurricane Ida made landfall shortly before noon on Sunday, Central time. It was downgraded to a Category 2 storm (from its peak as a Category 4) hours after striking ground.

The storm escalated at an alarmingly fast pace. New Orleans eventually lost power after intense winds disconnected the city from the electrical grid, throttling transmission lines. The city may see its power restored late Wednesday, according to Entergy. The natural disaster occurred devastatingly on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, which made impact August 29, 2005.

Many areas of Southeastern Louisiana will need extensive recovery time and support. The president of St. John Parish, which sits on the Mississippi River and includes the LaPlace community, told Louisiana’s governor Tuesday that Ida was “the worst disaster we’ve seen.”

If you’re looking to donate to individual funds or aid organizations, here are a few ways to extend your support. The best and most effective donations are made in cash, according to FEMA.